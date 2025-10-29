UP Police Recruitment: Admit Card Out For Various Posts, Check Details

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has issued the admit cards for the Sub-Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector (Ministerial), Assistant Sub-Inspector (Accounts), and Computer Operator Grade A for the state police. Candidates are advised to visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in, and download the admit cards after clicking the notification section and using their login credentials.

The examination for Computer Operator Grade A will be conducted on November 1, and for SI and ASIs on November 2. The board said that the exam will be conducted in one shift from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for Computer Operator and from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for SI and ASI posts in 10 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates are requested to check the name, exam centre, and timings carefully to avoid any discrepancies at the last minute.

The board has also uploaded the names and registration numbers of 1,172 candidates, including 556 candidates for Computer Operator and 616 for SI and ASIs, while mentioning that their photographs have been found blurred in the application forms.

"Candidates are directed to paste a colour photograph on the admit card while bringing an additional one to the exam centre. A digital photograph of these candidates will also be clicked at the exam centre, which will be valid till the end of the procedure," said UPPRPB in a separate notification.

How to download the admit card for the 2025 UP Police Recruitment Exam:

1. Visit uppbpb.gov.in, the official website.

2. To download the SI, ASI, or Computer Operator Grade A admit card 2025, click the link on the main page.

3. To log in, enter your credentials and click "Submit."

4. Verify the admit card that is visible on the screen.

5. Download the admit card. For future use, save and print a copy of the admit card.

The board advised candidates to check the official website from time to time to get updates and changes in the future.