UP Police Constable 2024 Phase 1 PET Admit Card To Be Out Today, Check Details

UP Police Constable 2024 PET Admit Card: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will soon release the admit card for the UP Police Constable Phase 1 PET Exam 2024. Candidates can download the admit card from the board's official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The UP Police Constable PET 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 10. The Phase 2 PET Admit Card will also be made available on the official website by February 10.

UP Police Constable PET Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

Step 1. Visit the official website of the board, uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the "UP Police Constable PET Admit Card" download link on the homepage

Step 3. Go to the "Candidates Login" tab

Step 4. Enter your login credentials

Step 5. The UP Police Constable Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 6. Verify the details mentioned on the admit card, download it, and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection process comprises multiple stages, including a written exam, physical test, document verification, and medical examination.

The written examination consisted of 150 questions carrying a total of 300 marks. Over 48 lakh aspirants, including nearly 16 lakh women, appeared for the recruitment exam held earlier in February. The exam was conducted at 2,835 centers across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The UPPRPB written exam was conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024, at 1,174 centers across 67 districts under strict security measures, including biometric verification. Notably, the exam was previously held on February 17 and 18, but it was canceled due to paper leaks.