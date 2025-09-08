Rajasthan RPSC Sub-Inspector Registration Window Closes Today, Know Exam Details, Application Process

RPSC SI, PC recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will close the online registration window for 1,015 posts of Sub Inspector (SI) and Platoon Commander Recruitment 2025 today, September 8, 2025. Interested candidates can submit their online application before 12 pm on the official website of the commission - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on April 5, 2026.

Earlier, the Rajasthan High Court had cancelled the Sub-Inspectors examination because of the paper leak. 824 candidates had qualified the SI examination and were deemed eligible for the training but were suspended and some were asked to go back to their original posts until the notice for re-examination is issued.

Rajasthan RPSC SI/PC Recruitment 2025: Exam Details

A total of 1,015 vacancies will be filled by the examination, which will include two papers. Paper 1 will be general Hindi and paper 2 will include subjects as general knowledge and general science.

Both the papers will have 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), each question weighing 1 mark. The exam will be held for a total of 2 hours and one-third of the marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

Those who clear the examination will be required to go through a Physical Standard Test (PST). Male candidates will be required to do a 100 meter race, long race and chin-ups.

The physical standard test for females will comprise of a 100 meter race, long jump and putting in shot (weight 4 kilo)

Candidates can login with thei registration id and password on the recruitment website - recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in to apply for the post. New users must register first to apply.