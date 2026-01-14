UP Police Constable Exam Paper Leak Case: ED Files Supplementary Chargesheet Against 18 Accused

UP Police Constable Exam Paper Leak: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Lucknow Zonal Office, has filed a Supplementary Prosecution Complaint (SPC) against 18 accused persons, including the main accused and alleged mastermind Rajiv Nayan Mishra, in connection with the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Examination-2023 paper leak case. The SPC was filed on January 14, 2026, before the Special Judge, CBI Court, Lucknow, designated as a Special Court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The ED initiated its probe based on FIR No. 166/2024 dated March 6, 2024, registered by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) at Kanker Kheda Police Station in Meerut under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. During the course of the investigation, multiple other FIRs registered across different dates in 2023 and 2024 were also linked to the case and taken up as part of the money laundering probe.

According to the ED, the accused hatched a criminal conspiracy to leak question papers of the UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination-2023 (UPPCRE-2023) and the Uttar Pradesh Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer Examination-2023 (UP RO/ARO Exam-2023). The leaked papers were allegedly sold to candidates in exchange for money. Candidates were provided with the question papers and answers in advance, which they memorised before appearing in the examinations held on February 17-18, 2024, and February 11, 2024, respectively.

The investigation further revealed that proceeds generated from the UP RO/ARO Exam-2023 paper leak were used to finance and facilitate the leakage of the UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination question paper, indicating a systematic and organised racket.

As part of its probe under PMLA, the ED identified assets worth Rs 1.02 crore as Proceeds of Crime. These assets were provisionally attached on August 6, 2024, and the attachment was later confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority under PMLA, New Delhi.

Earlier, two accused - Ravi Attri and Subhash Prakash - were taken into ED custody on November 18, 2024. A prosecution complaint against seven accused persons, including the two, was filed on January 10, 2025 and the special court has already taken cognisance of the matter. The case is presently under trial.

The ED has stated that further investigation in the case is ongoing.