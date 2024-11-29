UP Police Physical Test Scheduled For December: Common Mistakes To Avoid

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) will conduct the physical test from December 15-25, 2024. Candidates who qualified the UP Police Constable written exam will now be eligible to appear for the physical test. The physical test will evaluate candidates based on activities such as running and jumping. Candidates who pass the physical exam will be required to submit personal documents for verification.



The exam is being conducted to fill 60,244 position in UP Police. Admit cards for the UP Police physical test 2024 will be released on the official website of the uppbpb.gov.in.



The UPPRPB written exam was conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024, at 1,174 centers across 67 districts under strict security measures, including biometric verification. The exam was previously conducted on February 17 and 18, but it was canceled due to paper leaks.



The selection process involves multiple stages including written exam, physical test, document verification and medical examination. The written examination consisted of 150 questions, carrying a total of 300 marks.

Common mistakes to avoid during exam

Check height and weight

Candidates will initially be required to submit their documents for verification. In addition, applicants will also be shortlisted based on the correct measure of their height and weight. Those who do not fulfil the required height and weight will be disqualified from the physical test.



Avoid taking risk

Candidates who are participating in a professional running competition for the first time are advised not to take any risk. Any risk taken during the physical test can result in cancellation of the candidature.



Practice running

Candidates participating in the physical test must practice for the running exam. The male candidates will be required to run 4.8 km in 25 minutes which would account for 12 rounds of the ground. While female candidates will be asked to run 2.4 km for 14 minutes, accounting for 6 rounds of the ground. Candidates should maintain the count of the number of rounds covered.



Avoid boosters

Candidates should restrain from taking any kind of drug or medicine to boost their speed in the running ground. As this will not only impact the candidate's health but will also result in disqualification.



Maintain healthy diet

Candidates participating in the exam must eat healthy food and do regular exercise. This will help them in competing in the exam.

