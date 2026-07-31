Atmosphere Not Right: Amid Cauvery Row, DK Shivakumar Delays Meet With Vijay

The Karnataka government has postponed the proposed August 3 meeting between Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on the Mekedatu project, citing the tense atmosphere following the Cauvery Water Management Authority's (CWMA) latest order directing Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu.

"The atmosphere is not right at this point of time. I'm appealing to him to let us postpone the visit for some time because we should have a very cordial atmosphere," Shivakumar said.

He said the Tamil Nadu government reached out to the Karnataka chief secretary to hold a meeting on various issues between the two states. It was scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on August 3.

Shivakumar told reporters the meeting would be held at a later date in a "cool, calm and cordial atmosphere", adding that both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu should benefit.

"I want both the states to benefit from it. I don't want any heartburns. Tamil Nadu has its farmers and Karnataka has its farmers. We are all in one country," Shivakumar said.

Defending the Mekedatu project, Shivakumar said the balancing reservoir would benefit Tamil Nadu as well.

"Mekedatu is more beneficial to Tamil Nadu than to us, except for power generation. We are bound to implement the Supreme Court's order and act according to the law," he said.

On Karnataka's stand after the Cauvery authority's order, Shivakumar said the government would first consult Opposition leaders and seek legal advice before deciding its next course of action.

"I have to take the Opposition leaders into confidence, seek legal advice, and then take a call," he said.

Appealing against the proposed bandh, Shivakumar asked organisations not to inconvenience the public.

"Bandhs will not solve the problem. Let us not do anything that affects the common man's interests," he said.