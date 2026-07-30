Cauvery Setback For Karnataka, Tamil Nadu To Get 3,500 Cusecs Water Per Day

In a major setback for Karnataka, the Cauvery Water Management Authority has upheld the recommendation of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee, directing the state to release 3,500 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

The order will be effective retrospectively from July 29.

Tamil Nadu had sought the release of 7,000 cusecs of water daily for 15 days, but the Cauvery Water Management Authority rejected the demand and endorsed the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's (CWRC) recommendation of 3,500 cusecs per day.

The authority also rejected Karnataka's contention that it was not in a position to release water due to its own requirements.

Tamil Nadu had also pressed for the release of a total of 9 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic feet) of water from Karnataka during the 15-day period.

Experts said that with the authority's order now in place, Karnataka's next legal option is only to approach the Supreme Court.

"I have called an all-party meeting on Sunday on the Cauvery issue, and the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu is coming. We wholeheartedly want to discuss working out in the best interest of both states," Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said.

Earlier on Thursday, Kannada activists intensified their protest in Karnataka's Mandya against the CWRC's directive. During the protest, they tore posters of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's film Jana Nayagan and demanded that the screening of the movie be stopped at Gurushri Cinema in the city.

The management of the theatre agreed to cancel the screening.

The activists also submitted a memorandum to the state government through the district collector, urging it not to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu and expressing support for the farmers' agitation in Mandya.

One of the protesters said, "Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, please tell them that we don't even have drinking water, nor do we have water for our livestock. People are in a desperate situation. Request them to give us some more time."

He said the people of Mandya district had always stood at the forefront in championing Karnataka's cause.

"Please convince them on our behalf. We are placing our trust in you. We request you to intervene personally and ensure that this is resolved," the protester added.



(With inputs from PTI)