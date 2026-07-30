MLC Post For Rs 1 Crore? Karnataka Woman Alleges Fraud, Sexual Harassment

A woman social worker from Karnataka has alleged that she was cheated of Rs 1 crore on the false promise of being nominated to the Karnataka Legislative Council (MLC) and was later sexually harassed by the man who claimed he could secure the post through his political contacts.

According to the complaint filed on July 27, the 54-years-old woman, associated with a women and child welfare organisation, came into contact about 1.5 years ago with Yerriswamy, 56, who introduced himself as a media adviser to Congress leaders.

The woman alleged that Yerriswamy told her that, given her reputation and public recognition, she was capable of securing an important political position. He allegedly claimed he could arrange for her nomination to the Legislative Council by speaking to leaders of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in Delhi.

The complainant said Yerriswamy initially demanded Rs 5 crore for the political appointment. When she told him she could not arrange that amount, he allegedly said Rs 1.25 crore would be sufficient.

According to the complaint, she borrowed money from acquaintances and arranged Rs 1 crore. She alleged that on August 10, 2024, she handed over the money to two men, Siddaraju and Basavaraju, in Bengaluru, acting on Yerriswamy's instructions.

She claimed the two men assured her that Yerriswamy would be able to secure the MLC post.

The complainant further alleged that on January 10, 2025, she paid another Rs 5 lakh to a woman near a hospital in Bengaluru's Malleswaram area, also at Yerriswamy's direction.

According to the complaint, Yerriswamy later informed her that AICC leaders had called her for an interview and took her to Delhi. During the visit, they stayed at a hotel in Karol Bagh.

The woman alleged that one night, Yerriswamy came to her hotel room and, after she opened the door, behaved indecently, touched her inappropriately and sexually harassed her. She later locked the door.

She further alleged that when she demanded her money back, Yerriswamy threatened to kill her if she continued asking for its return.

In her complaint, Suvarna alleged that Yerriswamy, along with Siddaraju and Basavaraju, cheated her by falsely promising to secure an MLC nomination and collected over Rs 1 crore from her in stages.

Following directions issued by a Magistrate Court, police registered an FIR under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including provisions related to cheating, criminal intimidation and offences against women.

Further investigation is underway.