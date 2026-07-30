Man Asks Rs 40 Lakh From Daughter's Groom-To-Be, Stabs Her After She Objects

A father's hopes are often tied to seeing his child succeed, build a career and settle down in life. But in a case that police say was driven by a family dispute, a man in Karnataka allegedly stabbed his daughter, an assistant professor, inside her college after disagreements over her marriage and money.

Lakshmi Durga, an Assistant Professor at a private college in Bengaluru, sustained serious injuries after she was allegedly stabbed by her father, Nagendra, inside the institution on July 25. She is currently undergoing treatment.

According to police, the incident took place around 3:00 pm when Nagendra arrived at the college and told staff that he wanted to meet his daughter. He was allowed into the Head of Department's chamber, where Lakshmi Durga was present.

Police alleged that once inside, Nagendra attacked his daughter with a knife, stabbing her multiple times in the abdomen, chest and neck before fleeing the spot.

Investigators said the attack was the result of a prolonged family dispute.

According to police, Nagendra, who works as a cab driver, had been looking for a groom for his daughter. After a prospective groom's family reportedly agreed to the marriage alliance, he allegedly demanded Rs 40 lakh from them, claiming that he had spent heavily on his daughter's education and career.

Police said he also allegedly insisted that Lakshmi Durga's monthly salary should be handed over to him.

His wife and daughter reportedly objected to these demands, leading to frequent arguments and strained relations within the family.

Following the incident, a case has been registered at the police station, and the accused has been arrested. Further investigation is underway.