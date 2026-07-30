'Nation's Security Under Threat, Don't Appease Illegal Immigrants': Karnataka High Court

The Karnataka High Court came down heavily on the Bengaluru Police while hearing a petition filed by a Bengaluru based doctor who challenged an FIR registered against him after he allegedly helped police identify a suspected illegal Bangladeshi immigrant.

The petitioner argued that after the investigating officer informed the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) about the suspected illegal immigrant, a criminal case was registered against him within minutes based on allegations made by the foreign national. He contended that the FIR was nothing but a retaliatory "counter-blast."

Examining the records, Justice M Nagaprasanna noted that the investigating officer had written to the FRRO at 11.30 am requesting action against the suspected illegal immigrant, while the FIR against the petitioner was registered at 11.45 am.

Questioning the sequence of events, the judge remarked, "It's a counter-blast, straight away," and repeatedly asked how an FIR alleging assault could be registered just 15 minutes after the communication to the FRRO.

Making strong observations, Justice Nagaprasanna said, "This is why these illegal immigrants stay on. If the government supports them like this, this is what will happen."

The court further observed, "If the system supports anything like this, illegal immigrants will mushroom. It is dangerous to the system. The security of the nation is at threat."

The judge questioned why a criminal case was registered against the complainant despite the investigating officer himself recommending action against the suspected illegal immigrant.

"You register a crime against this man who shows that this is an illegal immigrant staying here? And for what?" the court asked.

Justice Nagaprasanna also questioned the basis of the assault allegations, observing that there were no visible injuries or medical records to support the complaint. "There is no wound, nothing... No hospital record, nothing. Simply claimed they were hit, and crime registered," the judge said.

Expressing concern over the police action, the court remarked, "If police act like this, in support of an illegal immigrant... this system should stop. Stop appeasing."

The state opposed the petition, maintaining that it was not shielding anyone and sought time to produce the investigation records. However, the court remained unconvinced and directed the State to place the relevant records before it, observing, "This is not correct at all."

The investigation has been stayed until the next hearing.