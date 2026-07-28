"Have You Not Stolen That Chance?" Karnataka Court Slams Ex-KPSC Chief's Daughter

"Have you not stolen that chance from that man?"

This was the question asked by the Karnataka High Court to Suma Sahukar, daughter of former Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar, while hearing her plea against an FIR registered over an alleged false income declaration used to claim reservation benefits under Category 3B.

The court observed that a genuinely eligible candidate could have lost an opportunity because of the declaration, which showed the family's annual income as Rs 40,000 despite allegations that it was much higher.

Hearing the petition, Justice M Nagaprasanna repeatedly questioned how Suma Sahukar could have submitted a declaration showing her family's annual income as Rs 40,000 while her father was serving as KPSC Chairman.

"What inquiry do you want now? Enquiry should be conducted if there is any ambiguity. The chairman's daughter of the KPSC participates in an examination under Category 3B, declaring her income to be Rs 40,000 per annum, while it is Rs 25 lakh per annum. Fraud is apparent," Justice Nagaprasanna observed.

The court also questioned why any further inquiry was needed when the facts were not in dispute.

"How did you give this false declaration?" the judge asked after the petitioner's counsel admitted that the declaration mentioning an annual income of Rs 40,000 had been submitted.

Court Rejects Defence

Appearing for Suma Sahukar, counsel Arun Shyam argued that the amount reflected her personal income and not the family's income.

The court, however, rejected the argument.

"What is required there is family income, Category 3B is only for family income," Justice Nagaprasanna remarked.

The judge then underlined the impact such a declaration could have had on other candidates seeking reservation benefits.

"A genuine candidate whose real family income is Rs 40,000 per annum could have participated in that category. You took away that chance of a poor man," the court observed.

'Why Did You Participate?'

The petitioner's counsel submitted that Suma Sahukar had withdrawn her candidature before the final select list was published. The court, however, said that did not answer the larger question.

"Why did you participate? Have you not stolen that chance from that man?" Justice Nagaprasanna asked.

Suma Sahukar has approached the Karnataka High Court challenging the FIR registered against her and seeking to have the case quashed.

The controversy has also affected her father, Shivashankarappa Sahukar.

On July 13, Thaawarchand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka, suspended Shivashankarappa Sahukar over allegations that he facilitated the appointment of his two daughters as Industrial Extension Officers.

According to the Governor's Secretariat, complaints were received alleging that Sahukar helped secure the selection of his daughters in the recruitment process. The order stated that he neither recused himself nor disclosed a conflict of interest despite his daughters being candidates in the KPSC recruitment.

The allegations further state that one of his daughters obtained income and caste certificates by declaring the family's annual income as Rs 40,000 and availed OBC reservation benefits and creamy layer exemption while concealing the fact that her father was serving as KPSC chairman.

The order noted that a Karnataka government directive issued on March 30, 2002, bars children of Public Service Commission chairpersons from claiming reservation benefits under the backward classes quota. It further alleged that Sahukar and his daughter suppressed this information to gain an undue advantage.