Bike Taxi Ban Revoked In Karnataka, High Court Says Impose Conditions

The Karnataka High Court on Friday revoked the ban on bike taxi services in the state, setting aside earlier orders that had halted operations of app-based two-wheeler transport.

The single bench order that had prohibited bike taxis was challenged before a division bench. The bench has now allowed the appeal, overturning the previous decision and clearing the way for the resumption of services, subject to conditions that the state may impose.

In June 2025, bike taxi operations run by aggregators such as Ola, Uber and Rapido had come to a standstill after the High Court directed an immediate suspension of services. Following the directive, the companies removed bike taxi options from their ride-hailing apps.

At the time, Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy confirmed the development, stating that aggregators were required to comply with the court's ruling.

"Three months ago, the court ruled that bike taxis are illegal. It initially gave six weeks, and then another six weeks on request. Now that 12 weeks have passed, the aggregators must follow the High Court order," Reddy had told PTI.

