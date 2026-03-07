Karnataka Woman, Lover Kill Husband With Pillow, Stage It As Heart Attack

A man whose death was initially attributed to a heart attack was, in fact, smothered, police said, after exhuming his body nearly a month later.

Paramesh, a 50-year-old daily wage labourer from Karnataka's Tumkur district, died on the night of January 29. His wife, 46-year-old P Asha, a housekeeping worker, told relatives he had suffered a heart attack. The family conducted the last rites and buried him the following day.

Suspicion grew when Asha married 48-year-old Chandrappa, a cook and her alleged lover, just 20 days later, on February 19. Paramesh's sisters raised concerns, alleging the death appeared unnatural and pointing to possible prior harassment or suspicious marks on the body.

Following a complaint lodged by one of the sisters, police registered a case and obtained permission to exhume the body. The exhumation took place in the presence of the local Tahsildar and revenue officials.

A post-mortem examination was carried out, along with the collection of forensic samples. The autopsy reportedly revealed signs consistent with smothering rather than natural cardiac failure.

During subsequent interrogation, Asha and Chandrappa confessed to the killing, police said. Police allege the pair smothered Paramesh with a pillow while he was asleep, possibly after he had consumed alcohol, and deliberately staged the scene to resemble a heart attack. Both suspects have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Further investigation is underway, police said.