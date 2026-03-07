Karnataka Man Kills Friend, Steals 2.5 Lakhs Cash To Buy Gifts For Ex-Wife

A man allegedly killed his close friend for money and later used the stolen cash to buy gifts for his estranged second wife in Karnataka.

The accused, Shafi, a resident of Birur in Chikkamagaluru district, has been arrested for the murder of his friend Puttaraju - a welder by profession.

According to police, the incident took place on February 19 when Shafi allegedly lured Puttaraju on the pretext of participating in a gold auction conducted by a finance company. Believing him, Puttaraju left home around 11 am carrying about 2.5 lakh in cash.

The accused then took Puttaraju on a bike to a forest area near Honnavalli and allegedly attacked him with a machete, killing him before fleeing with the cash.

The next morning, a milk vendor passing along the forest road noticed the body and alerted the police.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

During the probe, police identified the victim as Puttaraju and traced his last movements, which led them to Shafi.

Investigators later found that after committing the murder, Shafi met his estranged second wife at a lodge in Arasikere, gave her Rs 60,000, and even bought her a new television using the victim's money.

Subsequently, the accused was arrested.

The accused and the victim were friends for seven years, officials said.