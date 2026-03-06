Mixed Reactions As Karnataka Weighs Social Media Ban For Children Under 16

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while presenting his 17th State Budget, has sparked a wide debate after announcing that the government is considering a ban on social media access for children under the age of 16.

The proposal, aimed at addressing the growing concerns over the impact of social media on young minds, has drawn a range of reactions from parents, educators, and political leaders, highlighting both support and skepticism about how such a move could be implemented.

Educators Welcome The Move

Many in the education sector say stronger regulation of social media for minors is long overdue.

Nooraine Fazal, Managing Trustee and CEO of Inventure Academy in Bengaluru, said governments must urgently respond to what she described as a "social media crisis among children."

"Both the Karnataka government and the Union government should act quickly to prevent social media platforms from allowing users below 16 and simultaneously run large-scale awareness campaigns for parents and students. Many platforms are deliberately designed to be addictive through algorithmic feeds, endless scrolling and constant notification loops, which can significantly affect children's mental wellbeing. The goal should not be to keep children away from technology entirely. Instead, young people must be encouraged to develop digital literacy and judgement while using devices in safe, age-appropriate environments," Fazal said.

Fazal also pointed to the responsibility of large technology companies, and said, "Big Tech has been deeply irresponsible in enabling the unchecked spread of these platforms among minors."

Early childhood educators also backed the proposal, saying that children today are exposed to influences far earlier than previous generations.

Priyanka Belliappa, Founder of Nurtura Pre Schools, said the step could help protect children during a crucial phase of mental development.

"Children today are growing up very quickly and are easily influenced by the content they see online. Social media can expose them to experiences they may not be emotionally ready for and can sometimes, affect their confidence as well."

She further said that childhood should be a time for real-world experiences, where children develop confidence through interactions and exploration rather than spending long hours scrolling on screens.

Parents Voice Mixed Opinions

Among parents, reactions have been mixed. Nadia Nicolate Nazareth, a parent, said social media has significantly accelerated how quickly children mature today.

"The level of exposure children receive online is often unnecessary and too easily accessible, social media influences children to behave older than their age," she said

However, some parents cautioned against a blanket ban. One parent said that while curbing excessive use of social media is important, it has also become an integral part of modern life. They argued that many young people have used social media platforms to showcase talent, learn new skills, and achieve success, and a complete ban could also have unintended negative consequences.

Government Yet To Clarify Implementation

Questions also remain about how the government plans to enforce such a restriction.

State minister Santosh Lad said the government will formulate a plan soon but acknowledged the challenges involved.

He said authorities cannot realistically monitor what happens inside individual homes, but added that the move is still an important step towards addressing the issue.

Opposition Calls It A "Headline Move"

The proposal has also drawn criticism from the opposition. BJP MLA CN Ashwath Narayan dismissed the announcement as a headline-driven decision without proper planning, questioning whether the government has a practical framework to implement such a ban.

The discussion in Karnataka mirrors a broader global conversation about children, technology and mental health, with many countries exploring stricter age limits and stronger regulations on social media platforms.