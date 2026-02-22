After Andhra, Karnataka Considers Smartphone Curbs for Students Under 16

The Karnataka government is actively considering a proposal to restrict mobile phone use for students below the age of 16, citing growing concerns over social media addiction and its impact on young minds.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah raised the issue during a discussion with vice chancellors of government universities, seeking their views on the feasibility and implications of such a move.

"Today we are discussing this, and as you are all Vice Chancellors here, I seek your opinion. Children are falling prey to drugs. Also, in line with Australia and some European countries, there is a thought to ban mobile phones among students. I want your opinion on this. We are looking at this for children below 16, not adults. Many of them are falling prey to social media addiction," the Chief Minister said.

The proposal comes amid rising concerns about excessive screen time, leading to poor academic focus, behavioural changes, and mental health challenges among teenagers. The government believes that unrestricted access to smartphones has contributed significantly to social media obsession, exposing children to harmful content and, in some cases, substance abuse networks.

Officials said the state has sought formal opinions from vice chancellors to evaluate how such a restriction could be implemented effectively across educational institutions. Discussions are underway to examine practical aspects, including enforcement mechanisms and possible exemptions for academic purposes.

If implemented, Karnataka would join countries like Australia that have introduced similar measures to curb digital addiction among school students.

The proposed restriction would specifically apply to minors under 16 and would not extend to adults or students above that threshold.

The government is expected to take a final call after consultations with academic leaders and other stakeholders.

Last month, the Andhra Pradesh government indicated that it is considering strict regulations to limit children's access to social media platforms. The Andhra Pradesh government has already constituted a Group of Ministers, headed by minister Nara Lokesh, to review existing laws governing social media.