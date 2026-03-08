1 Dead After Class 9 Boy Attacks Students With Iron Rod In Karnataka School Hostel

While students in a Karnataka school hostel were asleep, one of the students picked up an iron rod and went on a rampage on Saturday, killing one and injuring several others.

The Class 9 student at Gurukula residential school in Ballari went on a rampage after all students went to bed. In the indiscriminate assault, eight students were attacked, of whom one student from Andhra Pradesh's Vijayanagar died and two are in a critical condition. Six students are undergoing treatment. He also attacked the hostel warden and a driver before running away from the premises, per IANS.

An investigation is underway to determine the motive and weapon used for the incident. Police have launched a search for the accused student and will soon record the statements of the parents of the student who died.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) for the Ballari Range P S Harsha said teams of Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) have been rushed to the spot to collect evidence.

Harsha told PTI, "This case will be considered under the law as one involving a juvenile, who is in conflict with law. So, the investigation should be done sensitively under the Juvenile Justice Act, keeping in mind the safeguards available for the accused. More information cannot be shared."

The victim's parents have alleged that the accused student might be a drug addict and held the school administration responsible for the tragedy, questioning how such a violent incident could occur inside a hostel, per IANS.