Magnitude 3.8 Earthquake Hits Maharashtra's Nashik

An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 jolted Nashik in Maharashtra in the early hours of Thursday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 2:37:41 am IST at a depth of 5 km, with its epicentre located at latitude 20.448 N and longitude 73.708 E.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the NCS said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometers.

"EQ of M: 3.8, On: 30/07/2026 02:37:41 IST, Lat: 20.448 N, Long: 73.708 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Nashik, Maharashtra," NCS said.

Earthquakes can occur anywhere between the Earth's surface and about 700 kilometres below the surface. For scientific purposes, this earthquake depth range of 0 - 700 km is divided into three zones: shallow, intermediate, and deep, as per USGS data.

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

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