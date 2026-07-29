5 Dead After 7.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan

Five people died after a major earthquake in Japan, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Wednesday.
They included two people in a badly damaged shopping mall and three more elsewhere in the southwestern Kumamoto region hit by Tuesday's 7.1-magnitude tremor.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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