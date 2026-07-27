"Miracle": Dog Found Alive After 29 Days Trapped Beneath Earthquake Rubble In Venezuela

In a stunning rescue, a dog named Beyli was pulled alive from the concrete debris of a collapsed building 29 days after devastating earthquakes struck Venezuela, the New York Post reported. The pooch's incredible recovery has been widely hailed as a "miracle" by emergency responders and those who were present at the scene. Nearly a month after the disaster, search-and-rescue teams had largely shifted their focus from life-saving operations to cleanup and debris removal.

The rescuers discovered Beyli last week. He was found covered in dust and curled up next to the body of his owner's dead mother. Emergency personnel worked carefully to clear a path through the rubble without causing further structural shifts.

Video footage from the site captured the emotional moment rescuers saved the visibly thin, dehydrated animal. Firefighters immediately gave Beyli water, and medical team members administered emergency fluids.

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"It really is a miracle," said a veterinarian identified as Mirna. "Everything that has happened with him is miraculous. He has some ulcers in his eyes, but he will be fine soon."

Despite spending nearly four weeks without regular food or water, medical experts confirmed that Beyli is currently stable and responding well to veterinary treatment.

Watch the video here:

An emotional reunion

As reported by Diario de Morelos, Beyli belongs to 11-year-old Victoria Isabela Rengel, who also survived the collapse of their home during the earthquake. Tragically, local authorities confirmed that Victoria's mother and grandmother both lost their lives in the disaster, making Beyli's survival a deeply emotional beacon of hope for the young girl.

The scope of the disaster

The twin earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude, struck northern Venezuela on June 24, heavily impacting several regions, including the capital city of Caracas.

Approximately 5,000 people lost their lives in the disaster. Hundreds of buildings were levelled, with the World Bank estimating direct physical damage at $19.6 billion.