Firefighters Rescue Trapped Dog From Venezuela Quake Rubble In Heartwarming Video

Amid the widespread devastation caused by the powerful back-to-back earthquakes that struck northern Venezuela, a series of miraculous dog rescues has emerged as a rare symbol of hope. The Caracas Fire Department rescued multiple dogs trapped beneath collapsed buildings after the twin earthquakes, measuring 7.5 and 7.2 in magnitude, struck on June 24. According to the Caracas Fire Department, a search-and-rescue team had just completed operations at a collapsed home and was preparing to leave when firefighters heard a faint bark coming from beneath the rubble.

The crew immediately returned to investigate. Working cautiously, they cleared heavy concrete slabs, twisted metal, and debris by hand to avoid injuring the trapped animal. In one of the widely shared clips, firefighters can also be seen lowering a bottle of water through a narrow gap to hydrate the frightened dog before finally pulling it to safety. Another video captures the emotional moment a visibly shaken puppy is rescued alive after being buried beneath the wreckage.

Watch the video here:

"This extraordinary discovery has served as a symbol of hope for everyone at the disaster site," the Caracas Fire Department said in a statement posted on its social media account.

"Our emergency teams continue to work tirelessly on search and rescue efforts, reaffirming our absolute commitment to saving lives. We press on, with strength and solidarity!"

The rescues come in the aftermath of one of Venezuela's deadliest natural disasters in more than a century. The twin earthquakes, which struck less than a minute apart, caused the collapse of more than 250 buildings, claimed hundreds of lives, and left thousands injured.

With limited heavy machinery and damaged infrastructure, emergency responders and local volunteers have relied largely on manual labour and basic tools to search for survivors trapped beneath the ruins.