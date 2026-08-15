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Ex-Cambridge University Professor Jason Arday Found Dead At Home

Black British academic Jason Arday, who resigned from the University of Cambridge earlier this month amid a high-profile plagiarism storm that featured racism claims, was found dead Friday, UK media outlets reported.

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Ex-Cambridge University Professor Jason Arday Found Dead At Home

Black British academic Jason Arday, who resigned from the University of Cambridge earlier this month amid a high-profile plagiarism storm that featured racism claims, was found dead Friday, UK media outlets reported.

Arday, 41, died after being found unresponsive at an address in south London on Friday afternoon, Sky News and other media said, citing a statement from the capital's Metropolitan Police Service.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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