Dozens Feared Trapped As Mall Collapses After Strong Japan Earthquake

A powerful earthquake rocked southwestern Japan on Tuesday, triggering building collapses, fires and widespread damage, with dozens feared trapped inside a shopping mall. At least one person was killed, while more than 100 others were injured as rescue teams rushed to reach those caught under debris.

The strongest impact was felt in the Kumamoto region on Kyushu island, where the 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). The quake registered the maximum intensity of seven on Japan's Shindo seismic scale. The US Geological Survey, however, measured the quake at magnitude 6.8.

Mall Floor Gives Way, Workers Missing

One of the worst-hit sites was a shopping mall in the town of Kashima, where the second floor reportedly collapsed during the earthquake.

Emergency officials initially said "many people" were trapped inside the building. Private broadcaster TBS later reported that a "considerable number" of people were feared dead after the collapse.

Public broadcaster NHK, citing police sources, said 20 to 30 employees remained unaccounted for. Rescue teams and emergency vehicles were deployed outside the mall as search operations continued.

Police told AFP they could not confirm any deaths inside the shopping complex. Kyodo News reported that four people had been taken to hospital, all of them conscious.

Factory Damage, Homes Reduced to Rubble

The destruction extended beyond the mall. In Yatsushiro City, multiple workers were reported missing after the top of a factory chimney crashed down during the quake.

Elsewhere, one person died after a house collapsed, according to Kyodo News.

Television footage from across Kumamoto showed fires burning in several locations, damaged bridges, a derailed cargo train and houses left dangerously tilted, raising fears of further collapses.

The initial quake was followed by a series of aftershocks, including a powerful 6.1-magnitude tremor just over 40 minutes later, keeping residents on edge as rescue efforts continued.

Hospitals Overflow With Injured

Hospitals across the affected region quickly filled with patients suffering burns, fractures and crush injuries.

"People are coming in with burns and fractures from being trapped under objects due to the earthquake, and ambulances are constantly bringing in injured people," NHK quoted one hospital employee as saying.

"Inside the hospital, there are water leaks and electrical system failures."

Two hospitals reportedly admitted at least 50 injured patients each, while around 10 elderly residents were hurt at a nursing home.

Power Cuts, Transport Disrupted

The earthquake knocked out electricity to around 45,000 homes and facilities across Kumamoto, according to Kyushu Electric Power.

Several roads were closed, Shinkansen bullet train services were suspended and Kumamoto Airport halted operations for several hours before reopening later in the evening.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi confirmed the scale of the disaster, posting on X, "Human casualties, building collapses, road damage, fires... have been confirmed so far," adding that authorities were also dealing with "water and power outages".

Military Deployed, Tsunami Alert Lifted

Japan's military mobilised 3,600 personnel and dispatched 20 aircraft to assess the damage and support rescue operations.

A tsunami alert issued shortly after the quake was withdrawn about two hours later after officials found no significant threat.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority said no abnormalities had been detected at nearby nuclear power plants. Kyushu Electric Power also confirmed that the region's three operating nuclear reactors continued functioning normally.

Japan experiences hundreds of earthquakes every year because it sits atop four major tectonic plates along the Pacific "Ring of Fire", one of the world's most active seismic zones.