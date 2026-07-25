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Man, 30, Jailed For Life For Raping 18-Month-Old Cousin In UP: Cops

A special POCSO court here on Friday sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his 18-month-old cousin, the prosecution said.

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Man, 30, Jailed For Life For Raping 18-Month-Old Cousin In UP: Cops
The court also fined him Rs 2 lakh and directed that the entire amount be paid to the victim.

A special POCSO court here on Friday sentenced a 30-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his 18-month-old cousin, the prosecution said.

Special Judge Manoj Kumar Sidhu convicted Tinku alias Pinku under Section 65 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 5 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court also fined him Rs 2 lakh and directed that the entire amount be paid to the victim, government counsel Pradeep Balyan told PTI.

According to the prosecution, the court framed charges against Sidhu on July 3 and pronounced the verdict on July 24, disposing of the case within 21 days.

Balyan said the incident took place on March 3 this year in a village under the Khatauli Police Station area.

Sidhu took the toddler on the pretext of buying biscuits and raped her.

The crime came to light when the child was found bleeding by her family members.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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