US National, Khalistani Extremist Among 5 Caught Entering India Illegally From Nepal

Security forces in Uttar Pradesh foiled an infiltration bid from the Nepal border and arrested a wanted member of the pro-Khalistan outfit 'Waris Punjab De' along with a US national linked to the organisation. Police in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich identified the two as Vikramjit Singh, who is wanted in a 2023 attack on a police station in Punjab, and US national Manveer Singh Dhillon, a native of Moga district in Punjab.

The two were arrested while trying to enter Indian territory after crossing the Rupaidiha border post from Nepal. Three Indian nationals -- Suresh Kumar Pathak, Dilip Upadhyay, both residents of Rupaidiha town, and vehicle driver Rahul Kumar -- were also arrested in a joint operation by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the Uttar Pradesh Police.

‘Waris Punjab De', a social organisation established by late actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu in 2021. Since then, both the organisation and its members have risen to prominence in the religio-political scene of Punjab, creating an atmosphere of disquiet.

More Arrests

The three have been accused of attempting to facilitate the illegal entry of the two men into India.

"Five people have been arrested, including two individuals who were infiltrators without valid documents and were crossing the border," said Vishwajeet Srivastava, Bahraich Superintendent of Police.

Wanted in Punjab

The Punjab Police has been looking for both men in separate cases, the SP said.

According to preliminary questioning, Singh had been on the run for several days, while Dhillon is suspected to have entered India through Nepal without obtaining a visa to avoid coming under the scrutiny of law enforcement agencies, Srivastava said.

During verification and questioning, their identities and alleged links to the organisation came to light. Police have registered a case against both accused under relevant provisions at the Rupaidiha police station and arrested them.

Infiltration Bid At Nepal Border

The case came days after a 36-year-old man claiming to be a US citizen was arrested by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in the Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh while trying to cross over to Nepal without valid travel documents. The man had identified himself as Jordan Brown and claimed to be a resident of California in the United States, according to authorities.

