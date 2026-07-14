Goa, Bengaluru, UP: Ex-US Navy Man Spent Months In India Without Passport

Videos are circulating on social media showing a foreigner, with his foot bound in a rope, being escorted by villagers and armed Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel after he was caught near the international border in the Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh while allegedly trying to enter Nepal illegally through an unauthorised foot trail.

The footage shows the man, who, according to police, identified himself as a US national, appearing calm despite the crowd surrounding him.

What We Know Of US Man

Police said the man has been arrested. During interrogation, he told authorities that his name was Jordan Brown, he was 36 years old, and he had served in the US Navy for about six years. He also claimed that he was a California resident and had studied at the University of California.

He was, however, unable to produce any document to corroborate his claim. Police said Brown was caught by the 22nd Battalion of the SSB on Saturday during a routine patrol near border pillar number 516 in the Mainihwa area under the Sonauli police station limit, away from the designated immigration route.

Security personnel patrolling the area spotted the American national heading towards the border and signaled him to stop. But officials said he allegedly tried to flee before being overpowered and taken into custody for questioning.

During a search, the SSB recovered Rs 31,460 in cash and two mobile phones from him. But what raised suspicion was the fact that no valid travel documents, including a passport, visa, or any other ID card, were found in his possession.

Brown also reportedly gave contradictory statements about his identity, travel history, and the purpose of his visit, raising suspicion about his motives.

He told cops that he had traveled to Thailand on a tourist visa, where he lost his passport.

"He subsequently reached Sri Lanka via a sea route and arrived in India from there by sea on November 2, 2025. Since then, he had been residing in Goa," said Siddharth, the additional superintendent of police (Maharajganj), meaning Brown had spent nearly eight months in India without carrying his passport.

From Goa, Brown reportedly went to Bengaluru before travelling to UP. He was attempting to travel to Nepal when the SSB apprehended him, the officer said.

Brown's claims are currently being verified, and a case has been registered against him at the Sonauli Police Station under Sections 21/23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act for entering India without valid documents, the Addl. SP informed.

A Van Dyke Reminder

Brown's arrest has triggered fresh security concerns over the growing number of foreign nationals allegedly moving across India under suspicious circumstances. Earlier in March, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Matthew Aaron Van Dyke, another US citizen, along with six Ukrainian nationals, for allegedly infiltrating India from Myanmar through the Mizoram border.

According to the agency, they were part of a conspiracy to carry out terrorist activities against India.

Investigators have alleged that the accused maintained links with banned Indian insurgent groups, supplied them with weapons and other terrorist hardware, and provided training. The agency has also claimed the accused admitted during questioning that they were in direct contact with armed terrorists carrying AK-47 rifles.

According to the NIA, a group of 14 Ukrainian nationals had entered India on tourist visas before travelling to Guwahati and later to Mizoram. Investigators allege they illegally crossed into Myanmar without permits, trained ethnic armed organisations and facilitated the supply of drone consignments from Europe to insurgent-linked networks.

VanDyke and the other accused have been booked under various provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), including criminal conspiracy, as the agency continues its investigation into the alleged cross-border terror network.

