After Japan, Nepal Bans Import Of Indian Mangoes Over This Issue

After Japan, neighbouring Nepal has also reportedly banned the import of mangoes and several other fruits from India. The Balen Shah government in Nepal imposed the abrupt ban after border quarantine inspectors detected excessive levels of chemical pesticides in imported shipments, according to a report by The Rising Nepal.

The restrictions imposed by Nepal's Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development have reportedly been in place since April-May. The move is expected to disrupt exports during the crucial summer mango season and affect premium Indian varieties such as Alphonso, Dasheri, Chausa, Kesar, Langra and Banganapalli.

Local Markets Under Stress

Local traders told The Rising Nepal that restrictions were introduced without adequate preparation or a long-term strategy and have created difficulties for businesses.

Bhuvaneshwar Purbe, general secretary of the Fruit and Vegetable Traders' Association in Janakpurdham, told the Nepali publication that the local production alone may not be sufficient to meet the overall demand for mangoes in the country.

"Demand for mangoes is exceptionally high in summer, and the halt in Indian imports could create shortages in the market," he said.

He urged the Prime Minister Balen Shah-led government to strengthen quarantine systems and allow Indian fruits to enter after proper quality testing instead of imposing a complete import ban.

What The Government Said

Nepali authorities, however, are framing the move as an opportunity to promote domestic fruit varieties. Manish Kumar Pal, spokesperson for the Ministry of Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperatives of Madhes Province, told The Rising Nepal that the restriction has created greater opportunities for locally produced, "healthier fruit".

"The federal government's decision will provide additional encouragement to local production, while citizens will have access to healthier and safer produce," he said.

Mango Ban In Japan

Last month, Japan had suspended mango imports from India after its quarantine officials found lapses in pest-control procedures at Indian treatment facilities during inspections earlier this year. The suspension marks the first such restriction in nearly two decades. Japan had earlier banned Indian mangoes over fruit fly concerns and lifted those curbs only in 2006 after India strengthened its treatment protocols.

India produces nearly 28 million metric tonnes of mangoes every year, making it the world's largest producer. Most of the produce is consumed within the country, but exports to high-end markets like Japan bring significantly higher profits for growers and traders.

Exporters now fear the ban could damage confidence in India's agricultural quality-control systems and raise concerns among other importing countries as well.