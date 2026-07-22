Uttar Pradesh Police SI Scorecard 2026 OUT: Check Normalised Scores, Direct Link Here

UP Police SI Scorecard 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced the release of the normalised scorecards for the UP Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Direct Recruitment 2025 examination. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can access their normalised scores through the official website from 10 am on July 22, 2026, until August 21, 2026.

The facility has been provided following the declaration of the final selection result on July 14, 2026. Candidates must log in using their registration number and date of birth to view and download their scorecards for future reference.

Direct Link: UP Police SI Scorecard 2026

How To Check UP Police SI Scorecard 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to access their normalised scores:

Visit the official UPPRPB website at uppbpb.gov.in.

Click on the 'Click Here for Normalized Score' link.

Log in using your registration number and date of birth.

View your normalised score on the screen.

Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

The scorecard link will remain active from July 22 to August 21, 2026.

UP Police SI Scorecard 2026: Important Details

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4,543 Sub-Inspector and equivalent posts.

The final selection result was declared on July 14, 2026.

Candidates were required to secure at least 35% marks in each subject and 50% aggregate marks in the written examination to qualify.

Candidates who face technical issues while accessing the scorecard can contact the helpdesk available on the portal.

The board has advised candidates to keep their registered email ID active, as score-related information will also be sent through email.

Candidates should download their normalised scorecards before the portal closes on August 21, 2026.