Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding: Gigi Hadid And Selena Gomez As Bridesmaids To Over 1,000 Guests

Swifties, the countdown is almost over. After months of fan theories, cryptic clues and endless speculation, pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are set to say "I do" this week.

While the couple has kept details under wraps, security preparations and venue activity have revealed several key details about what could be the biggest celebrity wedding of 2026.

The excitement reached another level when Taylor officially landed in the New York area, adding fresh fuel to the wedding buzz, reported Page Six.

The pop superstar's private jet arrived at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey. She was later spotted heading into the city, with fans closely tracking her movements as anticipation around the rumoured wedding reaches fever pitch, the report added.

Wedding Set For July 3 At Madison Square Garden

The Associated Press, citing a law enforcement official familiar with security planning, reported that Taylor and Travis are expected to marry on July 3 at Madison Square Garden, with a rehearsal dinner scheduled for July 2.

Although neither Taylor nor Travis has confirmed the reports, preparations are hard to ignore.

PEOPLE reported that the iconic arena has been undergoing a dramatic makeover ahead of the celebrations, while security across the venue has reportedly been ramped up.

For Swifties, who have been decoding every clue since the couple went public, the wait may finally be over. The couple has been dating since 2023. They announced their engagement in August last year.

Security Plans

One of the biggest clues came from New York City police commissioner Jessica Tisch, who confirmed that the department was preparing for a major event at Madison Square Garden on Friday. While she did not name the couple, she acknowledged that police would have a significant security presence around the venue, reported CNN.

“I would be remiss not to mention an event that we are tracking at Madison Square Garden on Friday night. The NYPD will, of course, have a detail in place, but I am not going to go into more specifics on that at this time,” she said.

As per TMZ, guests have received watermarked invitations, strict confidentiality instructions and a no-phone policy to minimise leaks.

Timeline Of The Celebrations

July 2: A Prep Show

Around 100 guests are expected to attend the rehearsal dinner on Thursday, reported CNN. The event will take place inside the Infosys Theatre at the Manhattan Arena.

July 3: The Big Day

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will exchange vows and say "I do" on the evening of July 3 at New York's iconic Madison Square Garden, as per AP.

Guest list

1,000 guests will be attending the event, including Zoe Kravitz, Karlie Kloss, Suki Waterhouse and NFL player Kyle Juszczyk, among others.

The pop star's longtime friends Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez are expected to be bridesmaids.

Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw are set to perform at the wedding, with Swift planning multiple outfit changes.