Taylor Swift Arrives In New York Area Days Before Wedding To Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift has once again sparked a wave of online speculation after her private jet was tracked landing in the New York area, days before her rumoured wedding with Travis Kelce.

The 36-year-old bride-to-be's private jet touched down in Morristown, New Jersey, on Tuesday, reported Page Six. The location is a short distance from Madison Square Garden, where the ceremony is expected to take place.

The couple is also having a massive castle built inside MSG for the ceremony. A load-in mishap at the venue revealed two white bannisters that could be part of the castle setup, reported TMZ.

Large shipping boxes containing what appeared to be trees were seen being brought into the venue. Workers have been draping MSG with fabric from the ceiling and covering the floors.

Various deliveries labelled “Garden Party” also arrived at the location. The theme may be a nod to their August 2025 engagement, when the Kansas City Chiefs star proposed to Swift in a garden filled with white and pink flowers.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's two days of wedding festivities will light up New York before the Fourth of July fireworks. The couple are planning a small rehearsal dinner at MSG for roughly 100 guests on July 2, a source said.

City Hall confirmed a permit application was filed last week with the Street Activity Permit Office for July 2–4, 2026. Winick Productions requested street closures around MSG and permission for a public tent outside the venue holding 500 to 999 attendees.

The star-studded guest list for the coveted event includes Zoë Kravitz, Karlie Kloss, Suki Waterhouse and NFL player Kyle Juszczyk, among others. The pop star's longtime friends Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez are expected to be bridesmaids.

Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw are set to perform at the wedding, with Swift planning multiple outfit changes.

The couple has been dating since 2023. They announced their engagement on August 26, last year.