From Honeymoon To FIR: Noida Woman Claims Husband Pushed Her Down Stairs

It began right after the wedding. Things went downhill during the honeymoon. Within days of their return, the young bride filed a police complaint against her husband, claiming he had assaulted her and threatened to kill her.

Sucharita Saha, who got married on the last day of April, claims she was abused right from the first day of marriage. The husband, Harvinder Chauhan, moved in with Sucharita at her Noida home after the wedding.

"From the very day after the wedding, my husband used to beat and verbally abuse me. He would beat me every day," the 27-year-old woman claimed in her police complaint.

Four days after the wedding, on May 4, the couple went on their honeymoon to Sikkim and Darjeeling, popular tourist hotspots. The violence did not stop even then, the woman claimed.

"On May 9, he pushed me down the stairs of a hotel room causing severe injuries to both my knees, head, and back. He also threatened to kill me during the incident," the woman claimed.

The victim claims that after returning to Noida, on May 10, when she spoke of filing a police complaint, her husband assaulted her again and threatened to kill her.

"When I said I would complain to the police, he threw my phone on the ground, kicked me hard in the stomach, and punched and slapped me, saying that if I dared to go to the police, he would kill me," the woman claimed.

Subsequently, the accused left the house and returned to his parents' home in Delhi.

The woman then filed a FIR Information Report, or FIR, on May 28.

The police have registered a case against the husband under relevant sections and initiated an investigation. Police officials state that an impartial probe is underway, and further legal action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during the investigation.

(With inputs from Harsh Pandey)

