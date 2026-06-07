JEE Advanced AAT Result 2026 Out; Direct Link To Check Qualifying Status

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has declared the JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026 result. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their qualifying status through the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

The result has been released in online mode and candidates can access it using their login credentials. The AAT was conducted for candidates seeking admission to Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) programmes offered by participating IITs.

Candidates who qualify in the AAT will become eligible for B.Arch admissions at participating IITs through the JoSAA counselling process. However, qualifying the AAT alone does not guarantee admission. Seat allotment will be based on the candidate's JEE Advanced rank, category and seat availability during counselling.

Click here to check result

How to Check JEE Advanced AAT Result 2026

Once the result link is activated, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in .

. Click on the AAT Result 2026 link available on the homepage.

Log in using the required credentials.

The qualifying status will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

What Happens After the Result?

Candidates who are declared qualified will be able to opt for B.Arch programmes offered by IITs during the JoSAA counselling process. They should keep track of counselling dates and complete all admission-related formalities within the prescribed timeline.