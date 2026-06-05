JEE Advanced AAT Result 2026 On June 7: Check Admission Process And Important Dates

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee conducted the JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026 on June 4 for candidates aspiring to secure admission to Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) programmes offered by select IITs. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check result on June 7, 2026, on the official JEE Advanced website.

The Architecture Aptitude Test is important for students seeking admission to architecture courses at IITs. Along with qualifying JEE Advanced 2026, candidates must also clear AAT to become eligible for BArch admissions.

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2026: Important Dates

Candidates should keep track of the key dates related to the admission process:

JEE Advanced 2026 Result: June 1, 2026

AAT Registration Begins: June 2, 2026

AAT 2026 Examination: June 4, 2026

AAT Result 2026: June 7, 2026

JoSAA Counselling: Ongoing

How to Check JEE Advanced AAT Result 2026?

Visit the official JEE Advanced website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on the "AAT 2026 Result" link available on the homepage.

Enter the required login credentials.

Submit the details to view the result.

Download and save the result for future admission-related processes.

JEE Advanced AAT Admission Process 2026

The Architecture Aptitude Test evaluates skills that are essential for architecture studies, including spatial perception, observation, imagination, aesthetic sensitivity, and drawing aptitude.

Only candidates who have qualified both JEE Advanced 2026 and AAT 2026 will be considered for admission to BArch programmes. Admissions will be conducted through the ongoing JoSAA counselling process based on eligibility and seat availability.

Candidates qualifying AAT 2026 can apply for BArch programmes offered by IIT Roorkee, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT (BHU) Varanasi. After the result declaration, eligible candidates should participate in JoSAA counselling and complete the required admission formalities within the prescribed schedule.