JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test 2026 Today; Key Instructions for Candidates

The JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026 will be conducted by IIT Roorkee on Thursday. The exam will take place from 9 AM to 12 PM in a single shift. The results are scheduled to be announced on June 7, 2026.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card, two passport-size photographs, and a valid photo ID to the examination centre. They should reach the exam centre by 8 AM to complete entry formalities on time.

Electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, and other prohibited items are not allowed inside the examination hall. Candidates will also undergo security checks before entering the exam centre.

The registration process for AAT 2026 closed on June 2. Registered candidates can check their allotted test centre details through the candidate portal.

The AAT is required for students seeking admission to B.Arch programmes offered by IIT Kharagpur, IIT (BHU) Varanasi, and IIT Roorkee. The test assesses skills such as freehand drawing, geometric drawing, three-dimensional perception, aesthetic sensitivity and architectural awareness.