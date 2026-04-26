JEE Advanced 2026: Who Qualifies For IIT Delhi Scholarship

IIT Delhi Scholarships: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 will be held on May 17 for eligible candidates. The admission to various undergraduate programmes across the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) is carried out through the JEE Advanced. The JEE Main 2026 qualified candidates can apply for JEE Advanced till May 2, 2026.

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, is one of the 23 IITs created to be centres of excellence for training, research and development in science, engineering and technology in India. According to the institute's official website, IIT Delhi is committed to fostering academic excellence by supporting students in their educational journey.

IIT Delhi Scholarships

To ensure that financial constraints do not hinder talented individuals, IIT Delhi offers various financial assistance programmes such as scholarships, fellowships, and other forms of aid. Check details of the financial assistance below.

1. Merit-cum-Means (MCM) Scholarships

This scholarship is offered to undergraduate students in engineering and technology and students of MA, MSc, and MPP programmes. These scholarships are offered to about 25% of the students whose annual family income is up to Rs. 8 lakh.

The present value of the Merit-cum-Means scholarship is Rs. 4000 per month on valid family income proof. The recipient is also exempted from paying the tuition fee. For renewal of this scholarship, students need to maintain a minimum of 6 SGPA and CGPA.

2. Institute Free Studentship

IIT Delhi offers tuition fees waiver to 10% of the students on the basis of means alone, if more than 25% students are eligible for MCM.

3. Tuition Fee Exemption for SC, ST and PwD Students

Tuition fee exemption is applicable to all SC, ST, and PwD category students irrespective of their parents' income.

4. Free Mess and Pocket Allowance

This covers the basic menu charges and provides Rs. 1000 per month as pocket allowance to SC and ST category students for a fixed period of time (depending on the programme).

If a student's annual family income is less than Rs. 8 lakh, then he or she is eligible for this allowance. Students must upload the valid family income proof annually.

5. Donor Scholarships

There are several donor scholarships at IIT Delhi for undergraduate students. These scholarships are based on family income, programme, gender, branch, JEE rank and academic performance (SGPA/CGPA).

These scholarships have been established by grants from alumni, individuals, trusts and organisations. The majority of donor scholarships are auto processed by the academics section of the institute.