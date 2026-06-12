Battle For Steel: Why ArcelorMittal Is In The Eye Of Storm In France

Steel is back at the heart of politics in Europe.

In France, lawmakers have once again voted to nationalise the French operations of ArcelorMittal, the world's second-largest steelmaker. The move is aimed at protecting jobs, accelerating green investments and preserving what supporters call the country's "industrial sovereignty."

But the vote is only the latest chapter in a battle that has been brewing for months.

The proposal has now cleared the French National Assembly twice. Yet it remains far from becoming law. The French government opposes it. The Senate has already rejected it once. And ArcelorMittal, controlled by billionaire steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal, insists nationalisation would do little to solve the industry's real problems.

The debate has become much bigger than one company.

At stake is a question many governments across Europe are increasingly asking: Should strategic industries be left entirely to market forces, or should the state step in when jobs, supply chains and national interests appear to be at risk?

A Vote Years In The Making

The latest vote took place on June 11, when France's National Assembly approved the nationalisation proposal by 106 votes to 49. The legislation had already passed the lower house in November 2025 before being rejected by the Senate earlier this year.

The bill was originally introduced by lawmakers from the left-wing party La France Insoumise and is being championed by MP Aurelie Trouve.

Supporters argue that steel is too important to be treated like any other business.

Steel feeds construction, railways, automobiles, defence manufacturing, energy infrastructure and heavy industry. Losing domestic steelmaking capacity, they argue, would leave France increasingly dependent on foreign suppliers for a material that underpins modern economies.

The legislation seeks to transfer ArcelorMittal France into state ownership. An administrative commission would determine the value at which the French state acquires the company if the proposal ultimately becomes law.

Why ArcelorMittal Became A Political Flashpoint

The immediate trigger was a series of restructuring measures and job cuts announced across ArcelorMittal's French operations.

Workers' unions and left-wing politicians argue that France cannot afford to watch one of its most strategic industrial assets shrink while receiving substantial public support and operating in regions where manufacturing jobs are already under pressure. Employee groups have repeatedly mobilised in support of nationalisation, including demonstrations outside Parliament ahead of the latest vote.

The issue has become especially sensitive because Europe is struggling with a broader industrial slowdown.

Manufacturing activity has weakened across several major European economies. Energy costs have risen sharply in recent years. At the same time, steel producers continue to face intense competition from lower-cost imports, particularly from countries with significant excess production capacity.

For many lawmakers, ArcelorMittal has become a symbol of a larger fear: that Europe is gradually losing the industrial foundations on which its economic strength was built.

The Green Steel Argument

Jobs are only one part of the story.

The second major argument revolves around decarbonisation.

Steelmaking remains among the most carbon-intensive industrial activities globally. European climate targets are forcing producers to invest heavily in cleaner technologies, including electric arc furnaces and low-carbon production methods.

Supporters of nationalisation argue that private ownership has not moved quickly enough on these investments. They believe state control would allow France to align industrial policy with climate policy and ensure long-term funding for the transition to green steel.

The timing is critical. Industry observers note that decisions made over the next few years could determine whether traditional European steelmaking remains competitive in a future increasingly shaped by carbon regulations and green manufacturing standards.

Why Critics Say Nationalisation Won't Work

Opponents do not deny that Europe's steel industry faces serious challenges. Their argument is that ownership is not the real problem.

The French Senate, which voted against the proposal earlier this year, has pointed to structural issues affecting steelmakers across the continent. Demand has softened. Manufacturing activity has weakened. Global steel production capacity continues to exceed demand, putting pressure on prices and profitability.

In that context, critics argue that transferring ownership from shareholders to the state does not magically solve the underlying economics.

There are also concerns about cost.

Nationalisation would likely require significant public expenditure, and lawmakers opposed to the measure have questioned whether taxpayers should bear that burden at a time when France is already grappling with fiscal pressures.

Some also warn that separating French operations from ArcelorMittal's wider European network could reduce operational efficiency and make the business less competitive internationally.

What ArcelorMittal Says

ArcelorMittal has firmly rejected the idea that nationalisation is the answer.

The company argues that the biggest threats to European steelmakers are global overcapacity, cheap imports and insufficient trade protection. In its view, changing ownership would do little to address those challenges.

The company also points to substantial investments already made in France.

According to ArcelorMittal, around €1.7 billion has been invested across French operations over the past five years, including major projects in Dunkirk, Fos-sur-Mer and Mardyck. The company says it remains committed to producing steel in France and continues to pursue industrial and decarbonisation projects in the country.

What Happens Next?

Despite the political symbolism of the vote, nothing changes immediately.

France's legislative process requires agreement between both chambers of Parliament. The Senate remains opposed to the proposal, while the government has repeatedly signalled that it does not support nationalisation.

That means the path ahead remains difficult.

Yet the significance of the debate extends beyond the fate of ArcelorMittal's French assets.

Across Europe, governments are reassessing how much control they should retain over industries considered critical to national security, economic resilience and the green transition. Steel sits squarely at the intersection of all three.

The battle over ArcelorMittal is therefore not just about one company or one parliamentary vote.

It is about whether Europe's industrial future will be shaped primarily by markets-or increasingly by the state.

India: A Different Steel Story

While France is debating ownership and industrial sovereignty, India is moving in the opposite direction.

The country's leading steelmakers are preparing for a fresh investment cycle as India targets 300 million tonnes of steelmaking capacity by 2030. According to S&P Global, the top four listed steel producers are expected to increase capital expenditure sharply in FY27, supported by strong domestic demand, rising consumption and trade protection measures against cheaper imports.