"Unacceptable": India As Iran Attack On UAE's Largest Oil Port Injures 3 Indians

India has condemned Iran's attack on the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that left three Indian nationals injured, amid escalating US-Iran tensions. In a statement, the Foreign Affairs Ministry termed the attack "unacceptable". The remarks came after the UAE, a key American ally, said it had come under attack from Iran for the first time since a fragile ceasefire took hold in early April.

"The attack on Fujairah that resulted in injury to three Indian nationals is unacceptable. We call for immediate cessation of these hostilities and the targeting of civilian infrastructure and innocent civilians," Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X. FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES

The ministry said that New Delhi continues to stand for dialogue and diplomacy to deal with the situation so that peace and stability may be restored across the Middle East.

Our statement on the attack on Fujairah ⬇️



🔗 https://t.co/01Nz7g06FR pic.twitter.com/KQAr8R9ciQ — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) May 5, 2026

"We also call for free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz in keeping with international law. India stands ready to support all efforts for a peaceful resolution of issues," the post added.

What UAE Said

The Emirati Defence Ministry said its air defences had engaged 15 missiles and four drones fired by Iran. Authorities in the eastern emirate of Fujairah said one drone sparked a fire at its largest oil facility, wounding three Indian nationals working there.

The British military reported two cargo vessels ablaze off the Emirates.

Iran Says Attack "Not Planned"

Tehran did not outright confirm or deny the attacks, but early on Tuesday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on X that both the US and the UAE “should be wary of being dragged back into a quagmire."

In similarly vague terms, Iranian state television earlier quoted an anonymous military official as saying Tehran had had “no plan” to target the UAE or one of its oil fields.

"The incident resulted from U.S. military adventurism to create an illegal passage,” the official said about the oil facility attack, apparently referring to US President Donald Trump's latest efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway for global energy.

The Hormuz Blockade

A ceasefire between Iran and the United States is seen teetering as the two countries trade fire over the strategic Strait of Hormuz after US President Donald Trump announced an operation to escort trapped vessels through the strategic waterway.

Breaking Iran's chokehold on the strait would ease global economic concerns and deny Iran a major source of leverage. But such efforts also risk reigniting the full-scale fighting that erupted when the US and Israel first attacked Iran on February 28, prompting it to close the strait.

Shipping companies and their insurers are unlikely to take such a risk, given that Iran has fired on ships in the waterway and vowed to keep doing so. Iran has said the new US effort is a violation of the fragile ceasefire that has held for more than three weeks.

Iran's effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which runs between Iran and Oman, has driven up global fuel prices and rattled the global economy.