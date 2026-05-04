3 Indians Injured In Drone Attack By Iran In UAE's Fujairah

Three Indians were injured after a drone attack from Iran caused a fire to break out at a major UAE oil industry zone on Monday. The attack is the first time the calm in the UAE was shattered since a Pakistani-mediated ceasefire between Washington and Tehran took effect on April 8.

Civil defence teams rushed to contain the fire at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, the Fujairah Media Office said in a statement, adding that the injured were then taken to the hospital.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in the UAE wrote that they are in touch with authorities to ensure adequate medical care and welfare of the injured.

"Three Indian nationals have been injured in today's attacks in Fujairah. We are in touch with local authorities for ensuring adequate medical care and welfare of the affected Indian nationals", the post said.

Three Indian nationals have been injured in today's attacks in Fujairah. We are in touch with local authorities for ensuring adequate medical care and welfare of the affected Indian nationals.@MEAIndia @cgidubai — India in UAE (@IndembAbuDhabi) May 4, 2026

Separately, the Gulf state's military intercepted three Iranian missiles over its waters, and a fourth crashed into the sea.

Earlier in the day, UAE authorities issued mobile phone alerts in Dubai and Abu Dhabi warning of the possibility of missile attacks.

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“Due to the current situation, potential missile threats, immediately seek a safe place in the closest secure building, steer away from windows, doors, and open areas. Await further instructions," the alert said.

However, this is not the first time Fujairah's energy infrastructure has been targeted. A drone attack on March 14 had previously hit the Port of Fujairah, triggering fires and the suspension of some oil-loading operations.