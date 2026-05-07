JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card Date Announced: Check Direct Link, Key Dates

- JEE Advanced 2026 admit card will be available from May 11, 10 AM on jeeadv.ac.in
- Candidates can download admit cards until May 17, 2:30 PM for the exam on May 17, 2026
- The exam will have two shifts: Paper 1 at 9 AM and Paper 2 at 2:30 PM on May 17
JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card Date Out: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has released the important schedule for JEE Advanced 2026 on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. As per the schedule, the JEE Advanced 2026 admit card will be available for download from Monday, May 11, 2026, at 10 AM. Candidates will be able to access their hall tickets till Sunday, May 17, 2026, up to 2:30 PM. The examination will be conducted on May 17, 2026, in two shifts. Along with the admit card date, authorities have also announced dates for response sheets, provisional answer keys, feedback submission, and final result declaration.
Steps to Download JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card
Candidates can check JEE Advance 2026 Admit Card from May 11, check the steps below to download the JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026:
- Go to the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.
- On the homepage, click on the JEE Advance Admit Card 2026 link, once released.
- Enter login credentials like application number and password.
- Check your details carefully and download it for examination day.
Important Dates for JEE Advanced 2026
Last date for fee payment: May 4, 2026
Admit card download starts: May 11, 2026
Last date to download admit card: May 17, 2026
PwD candidates can choose scribe: May 16, 2026
JEE Advanced 2026 Exam Date: May 17, 2026
- Paper 1: 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM
- Paper 2: 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM
Candidate response sheets available: May 21, 2026
Provisional answer key release: May 25, 2026
Answer key objection window: May 25 to May 26, 2026
Final answer key and result declaration: June 1, 2026
Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official JEE Advanced 2026 website for the latest updates and complete all formalities before the deadlines.