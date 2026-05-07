JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card Date Announced: Check Direct Link, Key Dates

JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card Date Out: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has released the important schedule for JEE Advanced 2026 on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. As per the schedule, the JEE Advanced 2026 admit card will be available for download from Monday, May 11, 2026, at 10 AM. Candidates will be able to access their hall tickets till Sunday, May 17, 2026, up to 2:30 PM. The examination will be conducted on May 17, 2026, in two shifts. Along with the admit card date, authorities have also announced dates for response sheets, provisional answer keys, feedback submission, and final result declaration.

Steps to Download JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card

Candidates can check JEE Advance 2026 Admit Card from May 11, check the steps below to download the JEE Advanced Admit Card 2026:

Go to the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the JEE Advance Admit Card 2026 link, once released.

Enter login credentials like application number and password.

Check your details carefully and download it for examination day.

Important Dates for JEE Advanced 2026

Last date for fee payment: May 4, 2026

Admit card download starts: May 11, 2026

Last date to download admit card: May 17, 2026

PwD candidates can choose scribe: May 16, 2026

JEE Advanced 2026 Exam Date: May 17, 2026

Paper 1: 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Paper 2: 02:30 PM to 05:30 PM

Candidate response sheets available: May 21, 2026

Provisional answer key release: May 25, 2026

Answer key objection window: May 25 to May 26, 2026

Final answer key and result declaration: June 1, 2026

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official JEE Advanced 2026 website for the latest updates and complete all formalities before the deadlines.