JEE Advanced 2026: Note These Exam Day Guidelines

JEE Advanced 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, the organising body of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026, is all prepared to conduct the exam on May 17. Students appearing for the entrance examination, must download their JEE Advanced admit card from the official portal, jeeadv.ac.in. It is important that all registered candidates follow the exam day instructions given on their hall ticket and as informed by the exam body, to avoid disqualification at any stage.

The performance of candidates in the JEE Advanced 2026 will form the basis for admission to the bachelors, integrated masters, and dual degree programmes in all IITs.

JEE Advanced Important Exam Day Instructions

Eligible candidates must check the instructions to be followed on the day of the JEE Advanced exam below.

Applicants must carry a printed copy of the downloaded admit card and a valid original photo identity card. The entry to the exam hall will begin at 7 am. Candidates must report to the exam centre well in advance to enable checking. Students arriving at the exam centre after the commencement of the exam will not be allowed to appear for JEE Advanced 2026. Only pens, pencils, drinking water in a transparent bottle, downloaded admit card and an original photo identity card are allowed inside the examination hall. All candidates will undergo extensive and compulsory frisking before entering the examination centre. Impersonation or use of unfair means during the exam are considered as serious offences and will lead to disqualification from JEE Advanced 2026 and all admission related processes. It may also lead to legal action against such candidates.

It is important to note that the candidate's identity will be verified at the examination centre by invigilators as well as IIT representatives. If the identity of any candidate is in doubt, they may not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Banned Items

The following items will not be allowed inside the examination centre, as per the official announcement:

Watches, mobile phones, bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, health bands or any other electronic gadgets.

Any printed, blank, or handwritten paper, log tables, writing pads, scales, eraser, geometry box, pencil boxes, pouches, calculators, pen drives, electronic pens, scanner, wallets, handbags, camera, goggles or similar items.

Any other item which could be used for unfair means.

What Not To Wear

The exam body has also advised JEE Advanced candidates not to wear charm, 'taweez' (talisman), or any item containing metals such as ring, bracelet, earrings, nose pin, chain, necklace, pendant, badge, brooch, or clothes with big buttons.

Students are also advised to wear open footwear like slippers and sandals.

The JEE Advanced Paper 1 will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm, followed by Paper 2 at 2:30 pm.