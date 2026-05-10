IISc Bengaluru Launches 3 New BTech Courses; Admissions Via JEE Advanced

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru has introduced three new BTech programmes for the 2026 academic session, expanding its undergraduate offerings in engineering and technology. The new courses aim to prepare students for research, innovation, and emerging interdisciplinary fields.

The newly announced programmes are BTech in Materials Science and Engineering, BTech in Mechanics and Computing, and BTech in Aerospace Engineering. Admissions to these programmes will be conducted through Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced marks and Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2026 counselling.

We are introducing 3 new and exciting BTech programmes in Materials Science & Engineering, Mechanics & Computing, and Aerospace Engineering at IISc!



These future-ready undergraduate programmes are designed to shape engineers who will lead across interdisciplinary domains. pic.twitter.com/WfZlRaXQQH — IISc Bangalore (@iiscbangalore) May 9, 2026

At present, IISc Bengaluru offers two undergraduate programmes - Bachelor of Science (Research) and BTech in Mathematics and Computing. The institute has been admitting students to its BTech Mathematics and Computing programme through JEE Advanced scores using the IISc admission portal.

According to the institute, the newly launched undergraduate programmes are designed to shape the next generation of engineers who will lead research, development, and innovation in emerging and interdisciplinary domains.

The institute further stated that the programmes combine fundamental sciences, core engineering principles, and advanced computational tools to address complex challenges of national and global importance.

The programmes will offer a foundational curriculum in the initial semesters, bringing together core subjects in engineering, mathematics, and computational methods.

IISc also said that graduates from these programmes will develop analytical, computational, and practical skills, making them highly sought after in academia, industry, and research institutions around the world.

Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee is the organising institute for JEE Advanced 2026. The entrance examination is scheduled to be held on May 17, 2026.

To become eligible for JEE Advanced 2026, candidates must be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates, including all categories, in the BE/BTech paper of JEE Main 2026. Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 2001, although relaxations are available for reserved category candidates.

A candidate can attempt JEE Advanced a maximum of two times in two consecutive years. Applicants should also have appeared for the Class 12 or equivalent examination for the first time in either 2025 or 2026 with physics, chemistry, and mathematics as compulsory subjects.