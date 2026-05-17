JEE Advanced 2026 Marks vs Rank: Check Expected AIR Based on Scores

The JEE Advanced 2026 exam is being held on May 17, 2026. Students preparing for the exam are eager to know how many marks are needed to secure a good All India Rank (AIR) and admission into top IITs. Based on previous official JEE reports released by Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur and past exam trends, we have prepared an expected marks vs rank analysis for JEE Advanced 2026.

The data helps candidates estimate their possible rank and set realistic preparation targets for the upcoming engineering entrance exam.

JEE Advanced 2026 Marks vs Rank Expected Analysis

According to the estimated analysis, students scoring above 300 marks may secure a top 100 rank in the Common Rank List (CRL). Candidates scoring around 212 marks are likely to get a rank close to 1,000.

Here is the expected JEE Advanced 2026 marks vs rank data:

Marks Expected CRL Rank 333 1 317 10 300 50 288 100 268 200 238 500 212 1000 182 2000 149 5000 118 10000 85-95 Above 10000

JEE Advanced 2026 Expected Qualifying Marks

The qualifying cutoff for JEE Advanced 2026 is expected to remain similar to previous years. However, it may slightly increase or decrease depending on the exam pattern and competition level.

Category Minimum Aggregate Marks Common Rank List (CRL) 85-95 GEN-EWS 74-84 OBC-NCL 74-84 SC 42-48 ST 42-48 PwD 42-48 Preparatory Course 20-25

How JEE Advanced 2026 Rank Will Be Decided?

The final AIR in JEE Advanced 2026 will be prepared using the total aggregate marks scored by candidates in both papers. In case two or more candidates score the same marks, the tie-breaking process will be applied.

The candidate with higher positive marks will get a better rank. If the tie still continues, higher marks in Mathematics will be considered. After that, Physics marks will be checked. If the tie remains unresolved, the same rank may be awarded to candidates.

Last year, over 1.8 lakh students appeared for JEE Advanced, while more than 54,000 candidates qualified the examination. The top scorer secured 332 out of 360 marks, showing the intense competition among IIT aspirants.

