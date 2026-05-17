JEE Advanced 2026: 'NEET Has Shaken Our Confidence,' Say Parents Outside Centres

JEE Advanced Exam 2026: Just days after the NEET paper leak controversy shook the country, thousands of students appeared for the JEE Advanced 2026 examination on Wednesday amid growing anxiety among parents.

Outside examination centres across cities such as Kota and Jammu, many parents said the NEET incident had affected their trust in the examination system. While students entered the exam halls carrying admit cards and preparation built over years, parents waited outside with concerns over whether the examination process would remain fair and secure.

"NEET has shaken our confidence. We are praying nothing like that happens here," said Sunita, a parent waiting outside a centre in Jammu to NDTV.

JEE Advanced is the first major national-level entrance examination being conducted after the NEET controversy. For lakhs of engineering aspirants and their families, the examination is not only important for admissions into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), but has also become a test of trust in the system.

Many parents said students had spent years preparing for the examination while families invested heavily in coaching and studies. Amid the recent controversy, they now hope the hard work of candidates is protected through a transparent examination process.

"Besides students, this exam is also a litmus test for the authorities. They must ensure complete transparency and integrity in the conduct of the examination," another parent said.

Some parents admitted that despite JEE Advanced being conducted in a computer-based format, fears still remain after the NEET issue.

"Even though IIT-JEE is conducted digitally, there is still a fear in the back of our minds," a parent said while waiting outside the examination centre.

As examination centre gates closed in the morning, anxious parents continued waiting outside while students attempted one of the country's toughest entrance examinations.

"After NEET, every parent is silently asking the same question - will the examination process remain safe and fair for our children?" said Rajesh Gupta, whose son appeared for the examination.

At the same time, several parents expressed confidence in the digital format of JEE Advanced, saying it reduces the possibility of a paper leak.

"There has never been a paper leak in IIT-JEE so far. We hope everything goes smoothly," said Anil Kumar, who had accompanied his daughter to the centre.

With the examination underway, parents said students have already done their part through years of preparation. Now, they believe the responsibility lies with authorities to ensure the examination is conducted fairly and without controversy.