JEE Advanced 2026: IIT Roorkee To Release Paper 1 And 2; Provisional Answer Key On May 25

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is expected to release the response sheets for Paper 1 and Paper 2, along with the provisional answer key, on May 25. Once released, candidates will be able to check their recorded responses and estimate their probable scores by visiting the official website.

The JEE Advanced 2026 examination was conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at IITs across the country.

According to the schedule announced by IIT Roorkee, the response sheets of candidates for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be made available online. The provisional answer key will also be released on May 25. With the help of the answer key, candidates can calculate their tentative scores and get an idea about their chances of qualifying.

If candidates find any discrepancy in the provisional answer key, they will be given an opportunity to raise objections within the prescribed time period. Subject experts will review the objections submitted by candidates before the final answer key is prepared.

The final answer key will be released after considering valid objections. JEE Advanced 2026 results are expected to be declared after the completion of this process.

To check the response sheets and answer key, candidates will have to log in using their registration number, date of birth and registered mobile number or password on the official JEE Advanced portal.

Students are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates regarding objection dates, final answer key release and result announcements.