JEE Main Result 2026: Check Category-Wise Eligible Candidates For JEE Advanced

JEE Main Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 2 result on April 20 for Paper 1 (BE/BTech). Out of the total 11,10,904 registered candidates, 10,34,330 candidates appeared for Paper 1 in Session 2 of the JEE Main 2026. The BE/BTech paper was completely conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

For the academic session 2026-27, the NTA conducted the JEE Main in two sessions - January and April. A total of 8,00,516 candidates appeared in both sessions. For such candidates, the best NTA score has been declared. The JEE Main results have been used to determine eligibility for JEE Advanced 2026, which remains the gateway to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT).

The category-wise cut-off for the JEE Advanced 2026 eligibility, according to the official announcement, is given below.

For Unreserved Category:

100 to 93.41 percentile

Based on this, 96,873 candidates are eligible for JEE Advanced

For UR-PwBD:

93.32 to 0.00 percentile

A total of 4,391 PwBD candidates are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced

For EWS Category:

93.41 to 82.41 percentile

This year, 25,009 candidates are eligible for JEE Advanced from the EWS category

For Candidates from OBC Category:

93.41 to 80.92 percentile

The NTA has declared 67,597 candidates from the OBC category eligible for JEE Advanced

For Candidates from SC Category:

93.41 to 63.91 percentile

A total of 37,522 students are eligible for JEE Advanced this year from the SC category

For Candidates from ST Category:

93.40 to 52.01 percentile

The NTA has declared 18,790 candidates eligible for JEE Advanced 2026 from the ST category

The JEE Advanced 2026 will be held on May 17, according to the official notification. The exam pattern will remain consistent with that of previous JEE (Advanced) examinations.

For eligible candidates, the announcement marks the beginning of the final phase of preparation. With JEE Advanced 2026 approaching, successful aspirants now face intense competition for IIT seats, making this eligibility list an important checkpoint in the admission process.