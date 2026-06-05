Will Trinamool Congress MLAs Fall In Line? Meeting At Mamata Banerjee's House Today

The absence of 60 MLAs from a meeting at Mamata Banerjee's house last week revealed that a rebellion had been brewing within the Trinamool Congress ranks. Another meeting has been called today at the same venue. Attendance in this huddle will effectively confirm who is siding with the former Bengal chief minister during the party's worst internal crisis.

The meeting has been called at Banerjee's Kalighat house in Kolkata. A few days ago, 60 of the 80 MLAs had skipped the meeting at Banerjee's house, fuelling speculation that the Trinamool Congress is bracing for an exodus.

Another aspect of the Trinamool Congress crisis that will likely come to light today is whether the rebel camp has the support of two-thirds of the 80 MLAs - a figure required to circumvent the anti-defection law.

Responding to a question on the disagreement among rebel MLAs over naming Mamata Banerjee as their chief, Ritabrata Banerjee, the rebel MLA who has become the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, said: "As far as our numbers are concerned, that number will keep going up. We had presented a number that is more than 2/3rd, and that number will be higher when we meet during the Assembly session."

Also read: Day After Abhishek Banerjee Assaulted, Another Jolt To Trinamool

He told NDTV that the number supporting him won't drop.

"Let's wait and watch. As the thing progresses, you will see the number of MLAs. I won't take responsibility for other elected representatives. I won't go into that. But as far as MLAs are concerned, the numbers will go on increasing," he added.

Asked about whether Trinamool Congress MPs are also intent on forming a rebel group, Ritabrata Banerjee said, "In the last seven days, I have not spoken to a single MP. So, at present, I cannot tell you about the MPs. As a former MP, I happen to talk to many of them, but for the last seven days, individually, I haven't spoken to any of them, whether it is the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha, I did not have communication with any of them."

Also read: "Can Send Her To Assembly": Expelled Leader's 'Offer' For Mamata Banerjee

What next for the rebel MLAs? Many are reportedly planning to jump ship.

Sources have told NDTV that at least 20 Trinamool Congress MPs are in touch with the BJP.

Ritabrata Banerjee, with a claimed support of 60 MLAs, calls his faction the real Trinamool.

Also read: Another Churn Brewing In Trinamool? 20 MPs In Touch With BJP: Sources

The rebellion started days after the Trinamool badly lost the elections to the BJP. What made the situation worse was that Mamata Banerjee lost the polls to Suvendu Adhikari the second time in a row.

Soon, many Trinamool leaders started questioning Banerjee's leadership style.