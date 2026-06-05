In Who-Is-Real-Trinamool Fight, Pushback Planned Against Ritabrata Banerjee

Two sets of MLAs are fighting in Bengal for the right to be called the real Trinamool Congress. The situation has been brought about by Ritabrata Banerjee, the newly appointed Leader of the Opposition, who claims to have the support of 60 of the party's 80 MLAs and appears determined to reduce Mamata Banerjee's role to just being an adviser. His rebellion has been sailing smoothly since the party's election debacle. The camp loyal to the former chief minister, however, has now decided to push back.

The Mamata Banerjee faction has adopted a two-pronged approach. It will move the court challenging the Speaker's decision to recognise Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of the Opposition. The move will provide a much-needed breather to the party's leadership to regroup. Additionally, it is speaking with the rebels to reel them back in.

According to a senior Trinamool leader, the strategy is working.

Senior MLA Soven Deb Chatterjee has told NDTV that many of those who followed Ritabrata and coined the term "New Trinamool" are now making calls to Kalighat, Mamata Banerjee's house in Kolkata. Their request: return to the original Trinamool fold.

He also rejected Ritabrata Banerjee's list of rebels, which the latter had submitted to the Assembly Speaker, as forged.

"I have called all of our 80 MLAs. Many had picked up my call, and some did not. I am telling you that 30 MLAs are with us. An investigation is also needed over the freshly submitted list from the rebel camp. We have doubts about how many of them had actually signed the resolution which was submitted to the Speaker endorsing Ritabrata Bandopadhyay as the Leader of the Opposition," he said.

Also read: Trinamool Rebel Gets Opposition Role, Asks Mamata Banerjee To Be 'Adviser'

Rebellion In Rebel Camp?

Amid the tug-of-war and signature politics, a rebellion of sorts appears to be brewing in the rebel camp. An MLA from Ritabrata Banerjee's faction has made it clear that he won't accept an advisory role for Mamata Banerjee.

Ritabrata had urged Banerjee to become the chief advisor of the camp, which in political parlance means retirement or oblivion.

Gulshan Mallick, the Trinamool MLA from Panchla, has categorically stated that there will be no compromise regarding Mamata Banerjee's leadership. He told reporters during a press conference," Mamata Banerjee is our leader. We cannot, under any circumstances, accept the notion that she is merely a 'guide.' If anyone suggests that Mamata Banerjee should serve solely as a guide, we will never accept it. She is our leader; this is the stance on which we stand united," he added.

Ritabrata has promised the media that more MLAs will join his rebellion. On Friday, a group of Trinamool MLAs addressed a press conference at the house of Sandipan Saha, the MLA from Entally. Besides Ritabrata and Sandipan, Javed Khan and Prasun Banerjee were also in attendance.

Ritabrata said, "Just wait and see where the number (of rebel Trinamool MLAs) eventually stands."

The MLA, who on Wednesday submitted a list to the Assembly bearing the signatures of 58 "disgruntled" MLAs, has not made the names public.

Meeting At Mamata Banerjee's House

Facing an existential crisis, Mamata Banerjee isn't without support. All Trinamool giants appear resolutely backing her.

The Trinamool leader convened a special meeting at her Kalighat residence on Friday. Attendees included Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, nephew Abhishek Banerjee, Kalyan Banerjee, Asima Patra, Madan Mitra, Chandrima Bhattacharya, and Kunal Ghosh. Primarily, Mamata loyalists, or the 'original' faction, were present at the meeting.

Also read: Another Churn Brewing In Trinamool? 20 MPs In Touch With BJP: Sources

Eight of the 80 MLAs were also present. However, none of them was from the rebel group. The Trinamool clarified that it had only invited a select group of MPs and MLAs.

There were reports that the object of disgruntlement wasn't Mamata Banerjee herself, but her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. The party, however, appears to be firmly backing him, as he remains the National General Secretary, with Dola Sen and Derek O'Brien assisting him.

Also read: Only 8 MLAs, 6 MPs At Mamata Banerjee's Home For Key Meet. Party Clarifies

Chandrima Bhattacharya has been appointed President of the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, while Mala Roy has become the President of the Mahila Trinamool Congress, in the party's latest organisational revamp.

Sources had told NDTV that at least 20 Trinamool Congress MPs were in touch with the BJP and may be planning to jump ship.

Also read: Anatomy Of A Loss: Inside The Collapse And Rise Of "Real Trinamool"

The rebellion started after the BJP badly defeated the Trinamool Congress, which until recently appeared invincible in West Bengal. Several leaders came out in the open, criticising corruption and Mamata Banerjee's leadership.

The Trinamool has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of engineering discontent.