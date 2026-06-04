Another Churn Brewing In Trinamool? 20 MPs In Touch With BJP: Sources

Will the turmoil that has hit the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal Assembly also singe the Mamata Banerjee's party in Parliament?

Sources have told NDTV that at least 20 Trinamool Congress MPs are in touch with the BJP and may be planning to switch sides.

Sources further said that the discussions are on at the highest levels and the MPs have expressed their interest in switching loyalties.

The Trinamool Congress has a total of 41 MPs across both houses of the Indian Parliament -- 28 in Lok Sabha and 13 in Rajya Sabha.

If the shift happens, it will be another big jolt to Mamata Banerjee who is battling a rebellion in her ranks since the loss in the Assembly elections.

If there is a split in the Parliamentary group, it will be a major setback for Mamata Banerjee. Her party is the second largest block on MPs in the Opposition camp and a rebellion there will severely dent both the TMC and Opposition's clout in Parliament.

Read | Has Mamata Banerjee Reached Her Political Endgame?

The Trinamool legislature party in Bengal is already split down the middle with a rebel faction of 60 MLAs led by MLA Ritabrata Banerjee declaring themselves as the "real" Trinamool. This faction has appointed Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of Opposition and have got the approval from the Assembly Speaker.

The faction openly revolted against Mamata Banerjee and challenged Mamata Banerjee's pick for Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.

The rebellion has been building since the election defeat. Several leaders have criticised the party over issues including corruption and the handling of the RG Kar rape-murder case. Many attended a meeting convened by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari last week.

Party sources indicate that further splits in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha could follow in the coming days, which would strengthen the breakaway group's position. Mamata Banerjee's focus has now shifted to efforts to retain the party's name and symbol. Drawing from the Maharashtra precedent, this task appears difficult.

The rapid collapse of party structures, the loss of the Leader of the Opposition post, and the resignation of a key figure like Firhad Hakim have placed Mamata Banerjee under significant pressure as she battles to retain control of her political organisation.