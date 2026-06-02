JoSAA Counselling 2026: Choice Filling Errors Candidates Should Avoid

JoSAA Counselling 2026: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will commence the counselling process for admissions to engineering and architecture programmes today at 5 pm. Candidates who qualified the JEE Advanced 2026 examination can register and submit their preferred institute and course choices until June 11.

The first mock seat allocation list will be released on June 8, followed by the second mock allotment on June 10. The Round 1 seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced on June 13.

Choice Filling Errors To Watch Out For During JoSAA Counselling

Allowing Others To Influence Decisions

Counselling choices should reflect individual priorities. Factors such as academic interests, future goals, campus environment and location preferences vary from student to student, making it important to avoid copying friends or peers.

Selecting Institutes Based Only On Reputation

Many aspirants focus entirely on securing admission to a well-known institute while paying little attention to the branch offered. Before finalising choices, evaluate whether the programme aligns with your interests, strengths and long-term career plans.

Skipping Cut-Off Analysis

Filling preferences without reviewing previous years' opening and closing ranks can lead to unrealistic expectations. Historical cut-off trends may not guarantee admission but can help candidates create a more practical and balanced choice list.

Overlooking Mock Allotment Results

The mock seat allocation rounds provide valuable insight into admission possibilities. Candidates should use these results to reassess and modify their preference order before the final deadline if required.

Creating A Preference List Based On Admission Probability

Some students place lower-ranked options above their actual preferences believing it improves their chances of allotment. JoSAA's system considers choices in the order submitted, so candidates should arrange options according to genuine preference rather than perceived safety.

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Missing The Final Submission Step

After completing the choice list, candidates should verify whether all selections have been saved and finalised before the deadline. Downloading and keeping a copy of the submitted preferences can help avoid confusion later.

Limiting Options To Popular Campuses Only

Several candidates focus exclusively on a handful of established IITs, NITs and IIITs. However, newer institutions may also offer strong academic programmes, modern infrastructure and promising placement opportunities. Researching all available options can help students make more informed decisions.