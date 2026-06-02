JoSAA Counselling 2026 Begins Today: Check Fees And Important Documents Required

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will start the registration and choice-filling process for JoSAA Counselling 2026 from today, June 2. JoSAA counselling determines admissions to some of India's most prestigious engineering institutes. Candidates seeking admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) can complete the counselling registration process through the official website. Candidates are advised to keep all required documents ready to avoid last-minute issues during registration and online reporting.

Documents Required for Admission to NIT+ System

Candidates applying for NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs through JEE Main 2026 must keep the following documents ready:

Class 10 Mark Sheet/Certificate, Aadhaar Card, or Birth Certificate (for Date of Birth proof)

Class 12 Mark Sheet and Certificate

JEE Main 2026 Admit Card

Category Certificate (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/GEN-EWS), if applicable

PwD Certificate, if applicable

Certificate for candidates with less than 40% disability and writing difficulties, if applicable

Crossed Bank Cheque copy or Passbook image showing bank account details

Medical Certificate

OCI Certificate/PIO Card, if applicable

Passport or Citizenship Certificate, if applicable

Documents Required for Admission to IITs Through JoSAA 2026

Candidates allotted seats in IITs through JEE Advanced 2026 should upload the following documents:

Class 10 Mark Sheet/Certificate, Aadhaar Card, or Birth Certificate (for Date of Birth proof)

Class 12 Mark Sheet

Category Certificate (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/GEN-EWS), if applicable

PwD Certificate, if applicable

Certificate for candidates with less than 40% disability and writing difficulties, if applicable

Crossed Bank Cheque copy or Passbook image showing bank account details

Medical Certificate

OCI Certificate/PIO Card, if applicable

Passport or Citizenship Certificate, if applicable

JoSAA Counselling 2026 Fee Details

There is no registration fee for participating in JoSAA Counselling 2026. However, candidates who receive a seat allotment must pay the Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF) to confirm their allotted seat. Check the fee details below:

SC, ST, PwD Categories: ₹15,000

All Other Candidates: ₹30,000

After the final round of counselling, candidates allotted seats in the NIT+ System must also pay the Partial Admission Fee (PAF). Fee details are:

SC, ST, PwD Categories: ₹20,000

All Other Candidates: ₹45,000

This fee is mandatory for confirming admission after the completion of JoSAA counselling rounds. The fee can be paid through Debit Card, Credit Card, UPI, Net Banking, or E-Challan.